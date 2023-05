Mike Pence said in an exclusive interview with David Muir that he couldn't speak to then-President Donald Trump's apparent inaction during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The former vice president joins Donald Trump in the GOP primary race.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce next week that he is running for president, giving a kickoff speech and releasing a campaign video on June 7 ahead of a town hall with CNN in Des Moines, Iowa, a source familiar confirms to ABC News.

Pence will be running against his old boss, Donald Trump, in the Republican primary.

MORE: Who is running for president in 2024

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.