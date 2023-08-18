'I'll beat up everyone in Philadelphia': WWE star talks trash ahead of WrestleMania 40

Mike "The Miz" Mizanan called out everyone, including the entire Eagles offensive line, Jalen Hurts, Gritty, and Kevin Hart.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WWE villain Mike "The Miz" Mizanan never shies away from a fight or a camera.

The self-described "pretty boy" is one of the top superstars on WWE's Monday Night Raw.

He'll be bringing his show on the road as WrestleMania 40 comes to Philadelphia on April 6 and 7 next year. Tickets are on sale now.

Ahead of the biggest event in sports entertainment, The Miz sat down for an interview with 6abc's resident WWE superfan TaRhonda Thomas. She interviewed "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes who showed his love for Philadelphia, saying the Wells Fargo Center was his favorite place to wrestle.

SEE ALSO: WWE superstar leaves Action News reporter star struck; WrestleMania coming to Philadelphia

For as much love as Rhodes showed, The Miz showed just as much hate.

"Let's put it this way, I don't care if I'm a pretty boy or not, I'll beat up everyone in Philadelphia," he said with a confident smirk. "I'll beat up your entire Eagles offensive line. I'll beat up your quarterback, your wide receivers, your running backs. I'll take them on!"

But the Miz didn't stop there. He kept rolling out the challenge to Philadelphia legends.

"I'll take on Rocky! I don't care! If you put them in the ring, I'll take on Rocky," he said. "I'll take on Kevin Hart!"

Then, the ultimate insult.

"I'll be at up Gritty," he said, "I don't care."

The Miz headlined WrestleMania 27 in which he successfully defended his title against John Cena. He also hosted WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The massive event, which is the biggest in sports entertainment, drew in a $250 million economic impact to that city.

As The Miz hosted, he was surprised by last-minute matches and even a people's elbow attack by hip-hop star Snoop Dogg. This time, he's ready for whatever Philadelphia brings. And he admits, it'll probably be a lot of boos.

Click here to learn more about WrestleMania 40.