VIDEO: Excited dog greets Marine returning from 4-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- A golden retriever could not contain his excitement when his "dad" returned home after a four-month military deployment.

Maggie Waits had her camera rolling when her husband Micah returned to their Jacksonville, North Carolina, home.

She was undoubtedly excited to see her husband, but she may not have been the most excited member of the family.

Their dog Odin could not contain himself. He jumped all over Micah, wagging his tail and erupting with happiness at the return of his dog dad.
