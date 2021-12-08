South Jersey woman saves grandson from fire: 'Momma mode kicks in'

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There is something extraordinary behind the everyday, ordinary conversations between Val Berner and her grandson Logan."Those two, they're on a whole other level. Logan and my mom have always had a special little thing with them," said Ahsley Fauver of her mom and son.This thing is a love so deep and an act so brave that only a mother could truly understand.On Saturday, November 27, Berner says a blanket got too close to a space heater and it caught fire.As Logan's family home in Millville, NJ filled with smoke, Berner knew that her grandson was sleeping on the second floor."A couple of the guys tried to go in, but they couldn't take the intensity of the heat and the smoke. I just moved them aside and went up," recalled Berner. "As I was hollering his name, I could feel it burning my throat," said Berner.She grabbed Logan and dragged him out of the burning home. Hours later, she woke up at the burn unit."Momma mode kicks in and you don't think about it. There's no what-ifs, it's I got to," said Berner.The fire burned almost everything the family owned. Most of their clothes and possessions are gone. They don't know if they'll be able to rebuild their house, but what they did save is the most important thing of all."I just couldn't imagine losing him and that's why nothing would have stopped me," said Berner.Logan, his parents and three siblings and Berner are currently staying at a family member's house.