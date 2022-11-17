13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting

Chopper 6 over shooting investigation in Millville, NJ on November 16, 2022.

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Cumberland County, New Jersey are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 400 block of North 5th Street in Millville.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, a 13-year-old boy was injured in the shooting and airlifted to Cooper University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody.

The prosecutor's office says the incident is isolated and there's no threat to the general public.