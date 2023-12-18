New laws for New Jersey you need to know about in 2024

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024.

The new laws include a raise in the Garden State's minimum wage, an expansion for 'Safe Haven' laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the "Seinfeld Bill" targeting telemarketers.

Here's what you need to know:

CRIME AND SAFETY

EXPANDED ACCESS TO TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDERS: This law authorizes protective orders to be issued for certain victims in situations for which domestic violence statutes do not apply due to a lack of familial or dating relationship between the victim and offender.

Specifically, the governor's office says, the bill provides greater protections to individuals who have been victimized through abusive behavior, regardless of their current or prior relationship status to the alleged actor, by expanding the eligible acts for which a protective order may be obtained.

Read more at NJ.gov

ACCOUNTABILITY FOR GUN TRAFFICKERS: A new law establishes strict criminal penalties for gun traffickers when an illegally trafficked firearm provided by them is used in a crime that results in serious or significant bodily injury or death.

Read more at NJ.gov

AUTO THEFT: A package of four bills was signed to strengthen the criminal penalties associated with auto theft, with a particular focus on persistent, repeat offenders and large-scale automobile trafficking networks, the governor's office said.

Read more at NJ.gov

ILLEGAL SALE, PURCHASE OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: A new law aims to make it more difficult for bad actors to sell stolen catalytic converters to scrap yards and make it easier for law enforcement to identify, locate, and prosecute violators.

Read more at NJ.gov

HEALTH

BIRTH CONTROL OVER THE COUNTER: This new law will allow New Jersey pharmacists to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives to patients without requiring a prescription.

Read more at NJ.gov

HELP FOR VETERANS TO BECOME NURSES: Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that he says will ease the path for veterans with certain medical training to become licensed practical nurses (LPNs).

Read more at NJ.gov

NJ SAFE HAVEN EXPANSION: New Jersey's Safe Haven Infant Protection Act was expanded to clarify that people who give birth in licensed general hospitals may safely surrender their infant under the act.

Read more at NJ.gov

ELECTION RESULTS REPORTING: A new law requires periodic reporting of vote tallies beginning on the night of primary and general elections until all eligible ballots have been counted and the election is certified. The required report details will include the number and types of ballots that have been received and, to the extent possible, the number and types of ballots that have been counted and that remain to be counted.

Read more at NJ.gov

PRESCRIPTION DRUG COSTS: The NJ governor's office said a package of bills signed this year will work together to cap certain out-of-pocket costs, establish greater oversight of Pharmacy Benefit Managers, and promote transparency across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Read more at NJ.gov

EDUCATION

PERIOD PRODUCTS IN SCHOOLS: School districts must provide menstrual products free of charge in every public school teaching students in one or more of grades 6 through 12.

Read more at NJ.gov

ALTERNATIVE TEACHING CERTIFICATE: This new law will allow prospective teachers to bypass a test on basic skills. According to NJ Education Report, this means "aspiring teachers can get an alternate certification without passing the Praxis 1 test, enabling them to teach in public school classrooms (including renaissance and charter schools). After four years of continuous employment, they will be issued a standard New Jersey teaching certificate."

Read more at njleg.state.nj.us

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CARE SCHOOL REIMBURSEMENT: A new law expands expenses that New Jersey's K-12 public schools may be reimbursed for in regard to behavioral health services that are provided to students and their families who are Medicaid recipients.

Read more at NJ.gov

SOCIETY

SNAP BENEFITS INCREASE: A bill was signed to make sure every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in monthly benefits. If a New Jersey household is approved for less than $95 in monthly SNAP benefits, they will receive their regular federal benefit plus an additional State supplement to bring them to this new minimum.

Read more at NJ.gov

Who is eligible for SNAP at NJ.gov

RIGHTS FOR TEMPORARY WORKERS: Gov. Phil Murphy says this legislation significantly expands the rights and protections afforded to temporary workers, addressing issues such as pay and benefits.

However, NewJerseyMonitor.com reports some staffing agencies have appealed to a federal court, maintaining the law is too vague to interpret and implement.

Read more about the law at NJ.gov

AUTISM OR COMMUNICATION DISORDERS ON ID: To help facilitate successful interactions between law enforcement officers and individuals with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or communication disorder, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill to allow New Jersey residents to request an official indication of their diagnosis on their state driver's license or non-driver identification.

Read more at NJ.gov

FUNERAL COSTS FOR VETS WITH LIMITED INCOMES: A law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy expands the eligibility for veterans with limited incomes to have their funerals covered by the government.

Read more at NJ.gov

VETERANS BENEFITS ASSISTANCE: This law establishes standard requirements that must be followed if a person is seeking to be paid for providing assistance or advice to veterans and their families regarding veterans' benefits. The requirements apply to situations in which an individual assists with the preparation or representation of any claim for benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMAVA).

Read more at NJ.gov

ECONOMY

RAISING MINIMUM WAGE: New Jersey's statewide minimum wage will increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2024. This chart, released by the state, shows the minimum wage for different occupational sectors:

Read more at NJ.gov

"SEINFELD BILL" FOR TELEMARKETING TRANSPARENCY: This law requires telemarketers to provide the name, mailing address, and telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is made within 30 seconds of a call.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the name of the bill was inspired by a scene in the TV show, in which Jerry Seinfeld is "irritated that telemarketers can call at any time, under any pretense, and without any kind of guidelines or consequences."

Read more at NJ.gov

CREDIT SURCHARGE NOTIFICATION: Under this law, businesses must notify customers if they are passing credit card surcharges along to the customer. It also prohibits businesses from making a profit on surcharges.

Read more at NJ.gov

PROTECTIONS FOR SERVICE WORKERS: The governor's office says this law protects service workers from a sudden and unexpected loss of employment due to a change in ownership where they work.

Read more at NJ.gov

REAL ESTATE

FLOOD INFO FOR HOMEOWNERS AND RENTERS: Sellers of real estate and landlords must disclose knowledge of a property's history of flooding, flood risk, and location in a flood zone or area. Additionally, the law requires landlords to notify tenants of the availability of insurance for renters through the National Flood Insurance program.

Read more at NJ.gov

ANIMALS

PROHIBITING INHUMANE ENCLOSURES FOR CERTAIN LIVESTOCK: A new law outlines rules and regulations concerning the confinement, care, and treatment of breeding pigs and calves raised for veal. The bill prohibits confinement in an enclosure that impacts a breeding pig and calf's ability to freely move in certain ways and properly groom itself and that limits visual contact with other calves.

Read more at NJ.gov

PROTECTIONS FOR ANIMALS INVOLVED IN CRUELTY VIOLATIONS: Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law strengthening protections for animals by establishing procedures for the seizure, care, and forfeiture of animals involved in animal cruelty violations.

Read more at NJ.gov