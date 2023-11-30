Car stolen in New Castle County with 1-year-old girl inside; police searching for missing child

The car is described as a 2010 gray Nissan Altima with Delaware registration 562644.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued in New Castle County as police search for a missing 1-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a stolen vehicle around 5:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven located on South Gerald Drive in Newark, Delaware.

Stolen vehicle pictured on the left, registration: 562644. Second suspect vehicle pictured on right. Images provided police

The car is described as a 2010 gray Nissan Altima with Delaware registration 562644. Authorities say it has damage to the rear passenger door.

Police say the car was left running when a man dressed in a gray hoodie, black jacket, and camo pants jumped in the driver's seat and drove away with the child in the back.

The girl is described as wearing a pink Nike jacket, purple and black pants, black boots, and has her hair in ponytails.

According to investigators, the vehicle was last seen driving to State Route 273 toward I-95.

Please call 911 immediately if you see the girl or vehicle in your area.