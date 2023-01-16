Deaf woman missing for 2 weeks found on NYC subway train

NEW YORK -- A deaf woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found on the subway.

Samantha Denise Primus was spotted Saturday on the 1 train and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Primus normally lives with her mother and doesn't go anywhere without a family member. According to family members, Primus, who is deaf, mute, and has limited sign language abilities, was staying with her sister and her family for a few days when Primus walked out of the home shortly before Christmas. Her other sister, Ghislaine, was part of the search team that found her.

Primus had apparently been riding the trains for weeks. It took a moment for her to recognize her sister.

"I think i pulled my hat off, and I think she saw my face. it was just happiness," said Ghislaine. "She was just happy and I just hugged her and I squeezed her."

The case has raised concerns because it appears Primus was brought to Queens General Hospital shortly after her disappearance but was released within hours.

