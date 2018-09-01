Missing Levittown, Pa. woman Christina Giuffre found unharmed

The search is over for a 21-year-old woman from Levittown who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.Christina Giuffre was found just after 7 a.m. Saturday by Upper Gwynedd Township Police in North Wales, Pennsylvania.Giuffre was seen driving alone in her vehicle and was stopped by police.She was found unharmed, and has since been reunited with her family.Middletown Township police detectives, as well as the Bucks County detectives, thank those who helped to locate Christina Giuffre.------