Police searching for New Jersey state trooper missing in Delaware County, Pa.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large search is underway for a New Jersey state police trooper who is missing in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Jason Dare, 46, was last seen shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at Route 352 and Yearsley Mill Road in Middletown Township, near the Penn State Brandywine campus.

Police say Dare walked away from a hospital.

Dare has not been seen or in contact with anyone since Sunday and police have reason to believe he is endangered, troopers said.

Chopper 6 was over the search scene in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning.

It is not yet known why Dare, a resident of Cumberland County, New Jersey, was in a Pennsylvania hospital.

Dare was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Dare is six feet tall, approximately 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993.