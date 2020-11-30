Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania search for missing elderly woman

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a missing elderly woman.

The Lower Southampton Township Police Department said 86-year-old Patricia Calcavecchia was last seen Sunday night on Park Avenue in Oakford.

She was wearing a dark blue coat, dark-colored pants and a white knit hat at the time.

If you have seen Calcavecchia or know where she might be, please call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower southampton townshipbucks countypolicemissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch in effect for the Philadelphia region
NJ announces new restrictions on gatherings, indoor sports
Pa. native found dead on side of Houston highway
Pennsylvania expands coronavirus app to school-age phone users
Watch Jeopardy, Wheel, The Disney Holiday Singalong and Monday Night Football
Local health experts urge you to get tested after Thanksgiving holiday
Cyber Monday: Take advantage of local deals!
Show More
Armed robbery suspect killed by customer: Police
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
New changes in place to view Rockefeller Christmas Tree
Bucks County woman gunned down while sitting in vehicle
Teen, 2 men injured in Philadelphia shooting
More TOP STORIES News