Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania search for missing elderly woman

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a missing elderly woman.The Lower Southampton Township Police Department said 86-year-old Patricia Calcavecchia was last seen Sunday night on Park Avenue in Oakford.She was wearing a dark blue coat, dark-colored pants and a white knit hat at the time.If you have seen Calcavecchia or know where she might be, please call police.