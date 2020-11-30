LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a missing elderly woman.
The Lower Southampton Township Police Department said 86-year-old Patricia Calcavecchia was last seen Sunday night on Park Avenue in Oakford.
She was wearing a dark blue coat, dark-colored pants and a white knit hat at the time.
If you have seen Calcavecchia or know where she might be, please call police.
Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania search for missing elderly woman
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More