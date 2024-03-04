Police search state forest for woman reported missing from Atlantic County

New Jersey state troopers in a boat searched extensively over one section of a river.

NORTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching the Wharton State Forest for a missing woman from Atlantic County, New Jersey.

All day Monday, search crews focused on the area near the Mullica River canoe landing.

According to police on the scene, a woman was reported missing by her family out of Northfield. Her car was found at the canoe landing sometime over the weekend.

New Jersey state troopers in a boat searched extensively over one section of the river, using an underwater camera to aid their search.

Later, they took a K-9 onto the boat as they went over the same section of the river multiple times.

Searchers also combed through the woods on foot along Nesco Road near the river, some with hounds. Drones were spotted overhead as well to aid in the search.

While Northfield police and state park police led the investigation, crews from Camden County and even from Long Beach Island came to help with the search.

Police have not yet released the woman's age or identity. They also have not said what she was doing in the area or if she was with anybody.