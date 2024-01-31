The man accused of stabbing his coworker was identified as Mitchell Mayo.

Man accused of stabbing coworker in Chester County over work assignment

EAST CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are investigating after they say a man stabbed his coworker on Monday.

Downington police responded to a report of a stabbing along the 1000 block of Boot Road in East Caln Township just before 9 a.m.

An investigation revealed that two coworkers assigned to manage traffic control for an electrical infrastructure project started arguing over work assignment.

Investigators say the argument escalated to the point where one of the coworkers brandished a knife and stabbed the other.

The man accused of stabbing his coworker was identified as Mitchell Mayo.

Police say the victim was transported to a local trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayo was taken into custody at the scene and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a weapon, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

His bail was set at 10% of $25,000, which he later posted.