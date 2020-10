Authorities in Berks County are searching for missing two missing children last seen in Mohnton Borough.

MOHNTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Mohnton Borough in Berks County, Pennsylvania are searching for two missing children that may be in danger, according to police.Nathan Rollman, 3, and Mya Rollman, 4, were last seen at Mohnton Borough Park today between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 pm.They are said to be with 29-year-old Zachary Rollman. He is driving a black 2016 Chevy pickup truck with Pennsylvania tags ZNF-0964. The relationship between Rollman and the children is still unclear at this time.Anyone with information on Zachary Rollman is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Mohnton Boro PD at 610-777-6909.