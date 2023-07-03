Moms for Liberty, Republican Presidential hopefulls descend on Philadelphia for July 4th weekend

Philadelphia was the epicenter of the GOP Presidential primary politics as the Moms for Liberty conference descended on the city for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia was the epicenter of the GOP Presidential primary politics as the Moms for Liberty conference descended on the city for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The group describes itself as standing for parental rights at all levels of government: from the federal to the local all the way down to the school board.

The Southern Poverty Law Center labels the group as a far-right, anti-government organization that spreads conspiracy and hateful imagery against the LGBTQ community, unnecessarily calls for book bans and once quoted Hitler in a newsletter.

