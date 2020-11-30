6abc

Where and when to see Jeopardy, Wheel, the Disney Holiday Singalong and Monday Night Football

By
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to be broadcasting tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks, live from Lincoln Financial Field. The game begins at 8pm on 6abc!

We are also excited to still be able to present our viewers with the highly anticipated Disney Holiday Singalong. It will air at a special time, 7pm on 6abc.

Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will air at their regular times tonight on the Localish Network.

You can find Localish on the following channels in the Philadelphia area:

Over the air: 6.2

Comcast Xfinity: 790
Verizon FiOS: 466

Also, You can see the CMA Country Christmas late night on 6abc at 1:07am, and tonight's episode of The Good Doctor will air tomorrow late night at 2:37am. Set your DVRs!
