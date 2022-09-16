WATCH LIVE

Eagles Week 2 Preview: Jaworski on Jalen Hurts' fast start, Eagles' D vs. Vikings' attack

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
1 hour ago
Ron Jaworski gets you ready for the Eagles-Vikings Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday night (8:30 p.m. on 6abc) the Eagles will open the Linc for the 2022 season by hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

Both teams are 1-0 with the Birds holding off the Lions in Week 1, and the Vikings dominating the Packers at home.

We brought in our expert Ron Jaworski to help break down the matchup and what the tape showed about Jalen Hurts' passing, the Eagles' defensive woes and his plan to stop Justin Jefferson.

Watch Three and Out in the video above.

1st Down: Does A.J. Brown make Jalen Hurts a legit passer?

2nd Down: What went wrong on defense in Week 1?

3rd Down: How do you stop Vikings WR Justin Jefferson?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27, Vikings 26

