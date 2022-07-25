monkeypox

Philadelphia to receive 1,000 additional doses of monkeypox vaccine

Philly's health department is currently making the vaccine available by appointment-only since it remains in limited supply.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly to receive 1K additional doses of monkeypox vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is set to receive 1,020 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine as the virus continues to spread around the world.

The health department received a shipment of 1,605 doses last week and is currently making it available by appointment-only since the vaccine remains in limited supply around the world.

World Health Organization officials declared a global emergency over the weekend because of the spread around the world, in part to help draw more resources and bring attention to the outbreak as it spreads.

EMBED More News Videos

The World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.



The Biden administration is now considering whether to declare a public health emergency in the United States to help increase the country's response to the outbreak.

Monkeypox is rarely fatal, and officials said a person can usually recover without treatment.

The virus is typically a mild illness that can cause fever, headache, fatigue and painful rashes, medical experts said.

Symptoms could take about a week or even two to show up after infection.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC.



Health officials said the current outbreak is primarily seen in men who identify as gay or bisexual, but officials stressed that anyone is at risk of exposure through close, physical contact.

Right now, there are more than 2,800 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

New York has the most with 900 reported cases. The CDC is also reporting 55 cases in Pennsylvania, 41 in New Jersey, and 3 in Delaware.

Philadelphia has been allotted 2,625 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine as thousands of additional shots are distributed throughout the tri-state region.

Local officials said the priority is to get the shot to high-risk individuals who may have been exposed.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is administered in two doses, but Philadelphia health officials said the focus is to provide as many single doses as possible due to limited supply.

Officials said one dose could still provide protection.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

It was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958, according to health officials.

In 1970, monkeypox was reported in humans for the first time.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiavaccinesworld health organizationmonkeypox
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONKEYPOX
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Rising monkeypox cases alarm LGBTQ activists
Monkeypox vaccines being distributed across tri-state area
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy and Stormy
Man accused in sister's brutal attack mysteriously dies after arrested
Water main break shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard inner drives
Heat Health Emergency extended for Philadelphia | Where to cool off
Shooting at Delco shopping center parking lot under investigation
Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint during church livestream: Police
9-Hour Rescue: Dog freed after being trapped in drain pipe for a week
Show More
Teen shot was present during deadly attack on 73-year-old: Police
20 dogs removed from laboratory breeding facility coming to local SPCA
Hazmat crews respond to fire at Wayne chemical company
Pete Rose to appear on Philadelphia Phillies' field with 1980 World...
Philadelphia 9-year-old starts summer lawn care service
More TOP STORIES News