University of Delaware confirms its 1st reported case of monkeypox on campus

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The University of Delaware has announced its first reported case of monkeypox on campus just days before students move in this weekend.

University officials said in a notice Wednesday that an employee has been diagnosed with the disease. The employee is currently isolating and recovering at home.

The university is working with the Delaware Division of Public Health to notify those who may have had close contact.

"The University will continue to monitor the situation and encourages all members of the UD community to stay apprised of ways to reduce their risk of contracting monkeypox," officials said.

The notice went on to read:

"Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus in the Poxvirus family, and it can cause fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. It is spread through close contact, including prolonged intimate face-to-face contact and skin-to-skin contact when a rash is present. It is contagious from the time symptoms begin until the rash has healed and new skin has formed, which can take two to four weeks.

It is important to note that monkeypox is much different than COVID-19. It does not spread before symptoms start, by casual contact or by being in the same space as someone with monkeypox. Transmission primarily requires prolonged intimate face-to-face contact or skin-to-skin contact with an individual when symptoms are present."

The university issued a health advisory to the campus about monkeypox on Aug. 19. In the advisory, officials announced a dedicated website for monkeypox information and resources.

Officials said the notice was designed to make the campus community aware of the disease's appearance in the area and steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of contracting it.

Online: udel.edu/monkeypox