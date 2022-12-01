Internet problems by 'unauthorized third party' close South Jersey school district for third day

District officials wrote to families that the technical problems were caused by an unauthorized third party.

The district said holding classes without internet would present logistical and safety concerns.

MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Monroe Township public schools were closed again district-wide for the third day on Thursday.

"I just think it's sad for the kids that they gotta be out for something like this. (The district's) not really saying much," said Kathy Burrows of Williamstown.

Notifications were sent to families this week saying there was a technical issue that resulted in the disconnection of the school's internet service.

"Something was going on on Monday, and then they just called that night at like 8 p.m. They told us we don't have school Tuesday," said Anthony DeFelice, a student at Williamstown High School.

A sign on the door of Williamstown High School said all activities are canceled until further notice.

"I just think they should go back to the basics like when we were going to school- the blackboard, the pencil, the paper, and the teachers teaching. I feel bad for the children because it's affecting their education," said Kimberly Davis of Williamstown.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed it wasn't safe for the kids to be in school in the event of an emergency. She added remote learning would open the risk of contaminating home computers.

"I'm glad my son is not in that school right now, and I'm going to tell you why. I think they're doing everything they can to keep that breach controlled," said the parent.

She continued, "Whoever hacked it, whatever they did, they have access to everything that's going on- the cameras, the phones, the internet. So the teachers have to log into their system at home if they want to teach at home with the Chromebooks, which all has malware that goes back to the school."

Action News has tried to reach the school district superintendent but there has been no reply.

There are current and former district parents worried that the students' personal information could be compromised.

Some are calling for more transparency.

"I think the biggest thing is that the board is not telling anybody what's going on, and I think that's what the frustration is," remarked Christopher Cugini of Williamstown.

The message to parents stated that administrators and IT staff continue to make progress in restoring internet access.