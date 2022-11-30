Internet issues caused by 'unauthorized third party' close South Jersey school

Quite a few parents said they were frustrated over a lack of information before the notification came out Wednesday evening, and wanted to know if there's been a security breach.

MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Classes are cancelled for the third day in a row in a Gloucester County school district due to technical problems caused by an "unauthorized third party," according to notifications from the district.

The Monroe Township School District cancelled classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Williamstown High School sophomore Anthony DeFelice says he uses a computer and the internet in a lot of his classes.

So when a technical issue caused an internet outage at school, he wasn't surprised when school was cancelled.

"Something was going on on Monday and then they just called off that night at like 8," said DeFelice. "They told us we don't have school Tuesday."

On Wednesday, a sign on the door of Williamstown High School said all activities are cancelled until further notice.

A notification from Superintendent Susan Ficke went out to parents Monday evening, saying there was a technical issue that may result in the disconnection of the school's internet service.

It went on to say that holding classes without internet would present logistical and safety concerns.

On Wednesday evening, Action News learned in an email sent to parents that district officials say the technical problems were caused by an "unauthorized third party," and efforts to restore internet and investigate the problem were ongoing.

Action News reached out to Monroe Township Mayor Richard DiLucia, who said he hadn't been contacted by the school board and didn't have any information.

We tried to reach the superintendent several times Wednesday and we did not hear back.

Monroe Township police had no comment.

A spokesperson at the FBI's Philadelphia Office said Wednesday they can't confirm or deny their involvement, but did say when it comes to cyber attacks, they typically offer their assistance and resources.

The district says the investigation is ongoing.