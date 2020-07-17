Education

Montgomery County releases school reopening recommendations

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials have released a list of recommendations for school districts to consider as they plan for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The list was developed in collaboration with county superintendents, officials said.

The recommendations are part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.

"Our primary goal is to support a school environment that is as safe as possible for the students, faculty, and staff while providing much needed in-person education," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

The recommendations include:

-A pandemic team or coordinator

-Enhanced communication and signage

-Identification of high-risk students and staff

-Health monitoring

It also includes the need for schools to make plans for:

-Hygiene, isolation and quarantine

-Cleaning and sanitizing

-Social distancing

-Mask wearing

-Sports and group activities

-Security

-Transportation

The complete guide can be found on Montgomery County's website.
