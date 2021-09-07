FEMA surveys tornado damage from Ida in Montgomery County, Pa.

One FEMA crew visited the neighborhoods in Upper Dublin, a few hundred feet from where a tornado touched down. The storm ripped off roofs and flooded nearby homes.
"Walking through the bedrooms it was squish, squish, squish as you walked through because the water had soaked through the carpeting," said William Koenig, who lives in Upper Dublin.
Five other teams from FEMA toured the county, surveying Horsham, Upper Providence, Bridgeport, Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Collegeville, Perkiomen and Schwenkswille.
"This is the worst destruction they've ever seen," said Upper Dublin Fire Marshal Timothy Schuck.
He took FEMA to one neighborhood off of Creek Road where many homes had been condemned.
"I'm a little overwhelmed. It's starting to be personal, seeing how it affects these people," said Schuck.
The fire marshal says residents should be able to apply for federal help starting Wednesday through the county. That's also when the county plans to set up a Multi-Agency Response Center (MARC) at the headquarters of the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit located on Lafayette Street in Norristown.
Residents will be able to connect with dozens of resources like the American Red Cross and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Some neighbors say that help is the only way they'll be able to recover.
"The neighborhood came together very strongly. There's a neighborhood group that's helping other people, so in the worst of times it really showed the best of the community," said Mark Harris from Upper Dublin.
Harris and his family are still processing the trauma of the storm. A tree fell on the house next door, killing their neighbor.
Harris's daughter credits Action News for helping save her parent's life.
"Watching Adam and Cecily saying, 'It's in Conshohocken.' I have the tornado watch, and then within five minutes, they say Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township, which is where my parents live. I text my parents and say, 'You need to get in the basement right now!" recalled Molly Harris.
Storm updates will continue to be posted on the county's website at www.montcopa.org/ida.