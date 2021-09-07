storm damage

FEMA surveys tornado damage from Ida in Montgomery County, Pa.

Upper Dublin Fire Marshal Timothy Schuck says residents should be able to apply for federal help starting Wednesday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

FEMA surveys tornado damage from Ida in Montgomery County

UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State and federal emergency workers were in Montgomery County on Tuesday, touring areas hardest hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

One FEMA crew visited the neighborhoods in Upper Dublin, a few hundred feet from where a tornado touched down. The storm ripped off roofs and flooded nearby homes.

"Walking through the bedrooms it was squish, squish, squish as you walked through because the water had soaked through the carpeting," said William Koenig, who lives in Upper Dublin.

SEE ALSO: EF-2 tornado downs power lines, trees in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado from the Fort Washington area of Upper Dublin Township to Horsham, Pa.



Five other teams from FEMA toured the county, surveying Horsham, Upper Providence, Bridgeport, Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Collegeville, Perkiomen and Schwenkswille.

"This is the worst destruction they've ever seen," said Upper Dublin Fire Marshal Timothy Schuck.

He took FEMA to one neighborhood off of Creek Road where many homes had been condemned.

"I'm a little overwhelmed. It's starting to be personal, seeing how it affects these people," said Schuck.

The fire marshal says residents should be able to apply for federal help starting Wednesday through the county. That's also when the county plans to set up a Multi-Agency Response Center (MARC) at the headquarters of the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit located on Lafayette Street in Norristown.

SEE ALSO: 4 storm-related deaths reported in Philadelphia suburbs
EMBED More News Videos

At least one person has died in southeastern Pennsylvania after severe storms from Ida hit the region on Wednesday.



Residents will be able to connect with dozens of resources like the American Red Cross and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Some neighbors say that help is the only way they'll be able to recover.

"The neighborhood came together very strongly. There's a neighborhood group that's helping other people, so in the worst of times it really showed the best of the community," said Mark Harris from Upper Dublin.

Harris and his family are still processing the trauma of the storm. A tree fell on the house next door, killing their neighbor.

Harris's daughter credits Action News for helping save her parent's life.

"Watching Adam and Cecily saying, 'It's in Conshohocken.' I have the tornado watch, and then within five minutes, they say Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township, which is where my parents live. I text my parents and say, 'You need to get in the basement right now!" recalled Molly Harris.

Storm updates will continue to be posted on the county's website at www.montcopa.org/ida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countypennsylvaniahurricane idastormtornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Cleanup continues after EF-3 tornado strikes Gloucester Co.
Cleanup continues in flood-ravaged parts of Philly
Gov. Murphy tours storm damage in Lambertville
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking severe storms, flood potential, tornado threat
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
Schools across region are scrambling due to bus driver shortage
Man found dead behind New Jersey food market
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Wilmington, Del.
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
Pa. school mask mandate in effect, but controversy continues
Show More
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
Cleanup continues after EF-3 tornado strikes Gloucester Co.
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
Computer chip shortage could keep car prices sky-high until 2023
Labor Day weekend travelers split on COVID testing upon return
More TOP STORIES News