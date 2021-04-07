Firefighters rescue construction worker after trench collapse in Montgomery County: Officials

The incident happened Wednesday just after 1:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Evergreen Road.
Officials say there was utility work going on in the area at the time.
At least one construction worker was rescued after a trench partially collapsed, authorities say.
#Breaking - update- male patient is removed from the trench in Lower Pottsgrove. He is conscious and moving. Firefighters have packaged him for transport. @6abc pic.twitter.com/D4piN1R7ja— Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) April 7, 2021
The worker is conscious and will be transported for further evaluation.
There is no word on what may have caused this collapse at this time.