Firefighters rescue construction worker after trench collapse in Montgomery County: Officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were dispatched for a technical rescue involving a construction area in Lower Pottsgrove, Montgomery County.The incident happened Wednesday just after 1:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Evergreen Road.Officials say there was utility work going on in the area at the time.At least one construction worker was rescued after a trench partially collapsed, authorities say.The worker is conscious and will be transported for further evaluation.There is no word on what may have caused this collapse at this time.