Health officials investigating increase in whooping cough cases among children in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Heath officials in Montgomery County are investigating an increase in whooping cough cases among children in the area.

Symptoms include a runny nose, sudden and uncontrollable coughing spells, and a persistent cough that sometimes causes vomiting. According to the CDC, babies may struggle to breathe, while teens and adults usually have mild symptoms.

Health officials say whooping cough can spread easily from person to person through the air, and that people can be contagious for weeks.

The health department also recommends making sure whooping cough vaccinations are up to date.