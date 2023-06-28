An Amtrak train has partially derailed after it crashed into an unoccupied water truck on the tracks in Moorpark.

Amtrak train partially derails after crashing into water truck in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. -- An Amtrak train has partially derailed after it crashed into a water truck on the tracks in Moorpark, California.

The Ventura County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol is responding to the scene.

AIR7HD captured the seven-car Amtrak train with three of its cars derailed and people standing in a field nearby.

The train was traveling westbound and filled with passengers at the time at the crash.

There are reports of at least seven passengers taken by an ambulance, and many of the 190 passengers were being checked by emergency personnel on scene.

The driver of the water tank was also reported injured and transported to a trauma center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It appears that the tracks themselves have been damaged due to the collision as well.

Amtrak services between Ventura and Los Angeles have been suspended since the train is on the track that connects the two.

An investigation is underway.