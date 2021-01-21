Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers' Morgan Frost out indefinitely with shoulder injury, Myers considered week-to-week

Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost works out during training camp at the hockey team's practice facility, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Voorhees, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers announced two players will be out of action for considerable time.




Forward Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.

Frost will be out indefinitely.

"We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future," the team said.

Defenseman Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib in the same game. He is considered week-to-week.

Both were injured on checks by Jake McCabe and didn't return to the game.

The Flyers defeated the Sabres 3-0.
