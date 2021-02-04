Morning Moms: Philadelphia mother handles tax returns and a talkative toddler

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," a Philadelphia woman is managing being a mother while working from home during the pandemic.Dalynn Willis handles tax returns and takes calls from taxpayers, but nearly 2-year-old Daniel also likes to talk on the phone and wants to be part of the action.Willis set up space in her living room to work, but Daniel thinks it's his desk.Willis says the situation is challenging but she wouldn't change it.She loves the time with her son, and not being in an office allows her to watch him grow up in front of her eyes.