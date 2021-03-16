Morning Moms: Haddonfield blogger, social worker helping other moms

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Haddonfield, New Jersey woman is on a mission to help other mothers.Courtney Cohen is a wife and mother of an 11-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy.She started blogging about her struggles with virtual learning and quarantining, and was amazed by how much it resonated with people.Cohen said, "A lot of people contacted me to tell me just how much they could relate to the feelings of isolation, loneliness and some of the negative ways we deal with those feelings."The pandemic also forced the social worker of 15 years to think about something that she was really passionate about - helping other women.So, she opened up a private therapy and coaching practice.Cohen helps women through depression, anxiety and with intuitive eating counseling.She also helps women who aren't struggling with mental health per se, but need help uncovering what's holding them back from feeling satisfied when it comes to their relationships or careers.And Cohen isn't afraid to talk about her own struggles. While discussing virtual learning, she said, "Helping my second grader through each assignment gave me a new perspective on just how much patience it takes to be a teacher. It is so hard not to feel frustrated and inadequate as a parent."Cohen encourages other parents to take a break, ask for help, or know they're not alone.