Morning Moms: Voorhees, New Jersey dad Colten Angellotti finds peace in the mundane

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News' Morning Moms segment also features terrific Morning Dads and Colten Angellotti of Voorhees, New Jersey is one of those fathers.His 6-year-old son, Roman has a heart condition and Colten left his day job so he could help Roman through full virtual learning.Colten is also taking online classes at night to get his master's degree in Behavioral Therapy.The family sets up Roman's classwork the night before, then they start the day with breathing exercises and meditation before beginning the school day.Colten says some days are harder than others, but it's good to learn from those harder days.He also says he finds peace in the mundane aspects of life.