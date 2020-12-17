Mullica Hill mom starts hot chocolate bomb business while helping with remote learning

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Let's just say, today's "Morning Mom" is the bomb.Thanks to a new dessert craze, Loriel Dewedoff is taking multi-tasking to a whole new level.She's mom to two young girls, 7 and 3 years old, and is now busy helping them with remote learning.But she also recently created a new business while at home in Mullica Hill, selling Loriel's Hot Chocolate Bombs.If you are not up with your sweets, the bombs take hot chocolate to the next level and come in a bunch of different flavors.Loriel says the key to keeping it all together is taking it one day at a time.