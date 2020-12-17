Action News Morning Moms

Mullica Hill mom starts hot chocolate bomb business while helping with remote learning

By
MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Let's just say, today's "Morning Mom" is the bomb.

Thanks to a new dessert craze, Loriel Dewedoff is taking multi-tasking to a whole new level.

She's mom to two young girls, 7 and 3 years old, and is now busy helping them with remote learning.

But she also recently created a new business while at home in Mullica Hill, selling Loriel's Hot Chocolate Bombs.

If you are not up with your sweets, the bombs take hot chocolate to the next level and come in a bunch of different flavors.

Loriel says the key to keeping it all together is taking it one day at a time.

Send us your pictures and videos here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpennsylvaniaaction news morning momsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Morning Moms: Struggle of full-time virtual learning, working
This Morning Mom has found the recipe for success
North Philly mom focuses on family: husband with cancer, daughter on ventilator
Morning Moms: Finding peace in the mundane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today, plenty of snow to shovel
Cleanup begins as snow and ice fall in Bucks County
Over 100 calls for service during height of storm in Delco
Show More
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
More TOP STORIES News