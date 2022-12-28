Idaho murders: Police issue new appeal for information in stabbing deaths of 4 college students

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Police are, once again, asking the public for help solving the brutal murder of four University of Idaho students, saying even a small bit of information that may seem insignificant could help lead them to the killer.

The Moscow Police Department put out a renewed call for social media content, pictures and videos from the community, saying, whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders, ABC News reported.

Weeks after the deaths -- with no word of a major break in the case -- members of the community are on edge.

"Everybody's doing the best that they can under duress. It's really stressful. We're just waiting, hoping every day for some good news," said Moscow resident Buddy Levy.

Moscow police also gave an update about that vehicle that was spotted near the scene, believed to be a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, saying they have identified over 22,000 vehicles and that whoever was inside may have critical information about the case.

Mystery has surrounded the murders of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, who were all stabbed to death inside a house.

Two roommates survived and presumably slept through the murders.

Police said they have combed through thousands of leads, but have not announced suspects or persons of interest.

The families are growing desperate for answers as they face the holidays without their loved ones.

Kaylee Goncalves' father spoke with ABC News just after Thanksgiving.

"It's a shame, you know, and everybody wants it to go away. And it needs to go away but it can only go away when we have justice," said Kaylee's father, Steve Goncalves.

It's a feeling echoed by those living in Moscow, worried about a killer on the loose.

"They need to find this person or persons - now," Levy said.