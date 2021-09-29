Most-struck bridge in Delaware to receive more safety measures

Pictured: The bridge over Casho Mill Road in Newark, Delaware.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Even though it's 110 years old, drivers are constantly crashing into a train overpass bridge in Newark, Delaware.The bridge over Casho Mill Road has an 8-foot-7-inch clearance height. Though the road is two lanes, the passageway can fit only one car.Data show it's the most-struck bridge in the state, creating a nuisance for first responders and the community. The road is highly traveled, with about 11,000 cars passing through each day, so the Delaware Department of Transportation says closing the road isn't an option.Despite warning signs and flashing lights, people can't stop crashing into the bridge - especially those driving rental box trucks. This year, 11 vehicles were damaged or stuck."We've taken a number of measures: increased signage and added sensors that will detect an oversized vehicle and flash lights to alert drivers. And while we've seen a decrease in bridge strikes, we still see them occurring. We've had two in the past month," said C. R. McLeod, spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Transportation.DelDOT is now adding to the safety measures already in place. By the end of the year they'll be installing clackers, which are metal bars that hang over a roadway and make noise when struck.