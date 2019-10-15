Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5619780" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 3 dead after shooting inside Tacony home: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News Mornings, October 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is accused of shooting and killing her husband and their two young children inside a Philadelphia home.Authorities have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Damyrra Jones Alcindor. She is expected to be charged with the triple murder."It's a tragedy that there were children involved in this," said Philadelphia Police Department Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter. "It's never easy seeing a child with a gunshot wound."A neighbor called police after hearing gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Hegerman Street in Tacony.According to authorities, a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-month-old infant and a 4-year-old girl were taken to area hospitals. They later died of their injuries.Police also found the 28-year-old woman at the scene with a self-inflicted wound to the head.Police believe Alcindor shot all three victims then turned the gun on herself.Police said she confessed to the shootings while in the ambulance to the hospital.Homicide Captain Jason Smith said the mother legally purchased the weapon just before the shooting.A family member who did not want to be identified told Action News that recently the mother was distraught over relationship issues with her husband.Coulter said there's no record of police being called to the home for prior domestic issues.Officers spent the evening talking to neighbors, looking for surveillance video and trying to understand how this happened.Police shut down streets to clear a path to the hospital.One witness saw police carrying one of the girls to a police cruiser to get her to the emergency room."We just saw the cops frantically running around the corner," said Jason Cook of Mayfair.Coulter said some of the officers cried at the scene as they were overwhelmed at the thought of the baby and toddler being shot. Those officers are being offered counseling services.