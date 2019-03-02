Mother seeks help in finding son's killer

A mother gets a call at work that her son has been shot. Now she's making a tearful plea for help in finding his killer.Crystal Justice describes her son, Yasir Hopkins, as your typical 26-year-old."He loved to play basketball, he knew how to box, he was a rapper," she said.On Tuesday, July 24, Crystal was working a night shift. She had just checked in with her family and was told everyone was fine about a half-hour later all changed."Then I got a phone call at 9:15 p.m. from one of his friend's saying he got shot," said Crystal.She says she got off the phone and broke down."I had to get my cry out and get my strength to drive from Lafayette Hill to Penn Presby," said Crystal.Yasir had been shot along the 200 block of South Ithan Street in West Philadelphia.He died at the hospital."Just to see him lying there, just was, it just, it just took a whole chunk out of me," said Crystal.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.Victim's father, Tommie Hampton said, "This is a shock because a lot of people respected him, a lot of young guys like him, looked up to him and for this to happen to him you know it was a shock."-----