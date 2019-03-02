Mother seeks help in finding son's killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother seeks help in finding son's killer. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A mother gets a call at work that her son has been shot. Now she's making a tearful plea for help in finding his killer.

Crystal Justice describes her son, Yasir Hopkins, as your typical 26-year-old.

"He loved to play basketball, he knew how to box, he was a rapper," she said.

On Tuesday, July 24, Crystal was working a night shift. She had just checked in with her family and was told everyone was fine about a half-hour later all changed.

"Then I got a phone call at 9:15 p.m. from one of his friend's saying he got shot," said Crystal.

She says she got off the phone and broke down.

"I had to get my cry out and get my strength to drive from Lafayette Hill to Penn Presby," said Crystal.

Yasir had been shot along the 200 block of South Ithan Street in West Philadelphia.

He died at the hospital.

"Just to see him lying there, just was, it just, it just took a whole chunk out of me," said Crystal.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Victim's father, Tommie Hampton said, "This is a shock because a lot of people respected him, a lot of young guys like him, looked up to him and for this to happen to him you know it was a shock."

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch
Roads are dry for now, but snow is heading our way
Child dies after being pulled from hotel pool in Delaware County
Bryce Harper joins the Philadelphia Phillies
Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey
Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Delaware declares emergency quarantine to fight invasive bug
Cockpit voice recorder found at cargo plane crash site
Show More
Northeast Extension reopens following crash involving tractor-trailer
Ice-covered roads cause 11 vehicle crash in Chester County
Pottsville business owner found dead in New Orleans hotel
Source: Serial suspect HIV positive
Bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montco
More News