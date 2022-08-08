Mom witnesses 15-year-old son being shot multiple times in North Philly

She drove her son to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

More than 30 shots were fired at 13th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother rushed her 15-year-old son to the hospital after witnessing him get shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say.

More than 30 shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 13th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Police say two men pulled up next to the victim and opened fire.

The 15-year-old was struck multiple times.

Police say the victim's mother was at the scene and saw the shooting as it happened.

She drove her son to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspects fled. No descriptions have been released.

Police say they found a total of 32 spent shell casings at the scene.

According to the latest tally of city data from August 4, 52 children 15 years or younger have been shot so far this year.