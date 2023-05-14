Families treat mom to brunch, cruises for Mother's Day

It's a picture perfect day to celebrate mom and families across the city did just that, gifting anything from a cruise down the Delaware to brunch and a show.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a picture perfect day to celebrate mom and families across the city did just that, gifting anything from a cruise down the Delaware to brunch and a show.

City Winery hosted a special Mother's day brunch with mimosas and live music from Minas, a Philadelphia jazz group that covers the Beatles.

Families traveled from all over to be with mom on her special day.

"We're all coming from different sections. She was coming from New York with my daughter and we thought Philly would be a good meeting point," said Mumby Green from Baltimore.

Three generations of the her family met up at the winery to celebrate their matriarch.

"It's very special. She's 90.5. She'll be 91 in August and we're just letting her live her best life!" Green said of her mother.

"Moms do everything. like where we would be without our moms? Our moms are awesome," said general manager Ted Ridings.

Customers who traveled from across the country to see mom on this special day agreed.

"She's an inspiration to me. She's given me so many great values, just important knowledge that I use to guide my decisions," said Margy McCook, from Florida.

City Winery wasn't the only place offering Mother's Day specials.

Spirit of Philadelphia hosted four cruises for Mother's Day. Moms got a flower, brunch, cocktails, and a trip to see the best views of the city alongside her loved ones.

Mother's Day outings like this happened all over the city.

"Just celebrate each other. They're all mothers, every one of us, and to come together and share that is always a blessing," said Marquita Bailey from Logan.