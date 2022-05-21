fatal crash

Police are investigating two fatal accidents in Gloucester Township

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the southbound lanes of Route 42.
By
Police are investigating two fatal accidents in Gloucester Township Saturday

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two deadly accidents in Gloucester Township Saturday morning.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the southbound lanes of Route 42.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Officials tell Action News the motorcyclist lost control, crashed and was struck by several passing cars.

Route 42 southbound was closed and traffic was detoured as police investigated the accident.

Around the same time in the township, police were called to another deadly crash.

It happened in the 1900 block of Sicklerville Road.

Authorities say a van went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver died on impact.

Sicklerville Road was closed between Jarvis Road and Stonebridge Drive for several hours during the
investigation.
