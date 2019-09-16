Motorcyclist hurt following crash in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Tinicum Township, Bucks County on Sunday afternoon.

Police tell Action News the motorcycle and a car collided along Easton and Towhickon Valley Road around 3 p.m.

The motorcyclist was flown to St. Luke's Hospital for unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tinicum township (bucks county)pennsylvania newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Witness says baby pulled from Wildwood deck collapse
Hundreds of Eagles fans take over Atlanta bar ahead of game
Philly police investigating after car slams into high school
Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand'
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers calf injury
Show More
Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors
6-car crash on I-476 under investigation in Lansdale
15 new citizens naturalized before Philadelphia Phillies game
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB closed all weekend for roadwork
Southbound I-95 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News