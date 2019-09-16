Motorcyclist hurt following crash in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Tinicum Township, Bucks County on Sunday afternoon.
Police tell Action News the motorcycle and a car collided along Easton and Towhickon Valley Road around 3 p.m.
The motorcyclist was flown to St. Luke's Hospital for unknown injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
