vine street expressway

Motorcyclist thrown 50 feet, killed in Vine Street Expressway crash

Police say the victim was a 32-year-old man from Philadelphia.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed during a crash on the Vine Street Expressway.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the ramp from the westbound lanes of Vine Street Expressway to the westbound Schuylkill Expressway.

Pennsylvania State Police say the 32-year-old male motorcyclist from Philadelphia was thrown 50 feet.

His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the roadway for a couple of hours as they investigated the scene.

The roadway reopened around 5 a.m.

