Motorcyclist thrown 50 feet, killed in Vine Street Expressway crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed during a crash on the Vine Street Expressway.
It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the ramp from the westbound lanes of Vine Street Expressway to the westbound Schuylkill Expressway.
Pennsylvania State Police say the 32-year-old male motorcyclist from Philadelphia was thrown 50 feet.
His identity has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
Police closed the roadway for a couple of hours as they investigated the scene.
The roadway reopened around 5 a.m.
