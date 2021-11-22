Motorcyclist thrown 50 feet, killed in Vine Street Expressway crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed during a crash on the Vine Street Expressway.It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the ramp from the westbound lanes of Vine Street Expressway to the westbound Schuylkill Expressway.Pennsylvania State Police say the 32-year-old male motorcyclist from Philadelphia was thrown 50 feet.His identity has not been released.No other injuries were reported.Police closed the roadway for a couple of hours as they investigated the scene.The roadway reopened around 5 a.m.