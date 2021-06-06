Driver rams SUV under the rear of a tractor trailer along the New Jersey Turnpike

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver is expected to recover after they rammed their SUV under the rear of a tractor trailer.The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a rest stop along the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel.Officers say the tractor trailer was in park while the driver was napping inside.That person was not hurt.The driver of the SUV was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.