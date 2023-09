Edward Berbon was in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was scheduled to be released on February 12, 2024.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mount Laurel police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody on Tuesday.

Authorities say Edward Berbon was in the custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections while assigned to a work detail in Mount Laurel.

Berbon was assigned to a halfway house at the time.

He was in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was scheduled to be released on February 12, 2024.

If you see him you are urged to call 911.