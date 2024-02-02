Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in court to face escape crimes

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is set to appear in a Chester County courtroom Friday to face new charges related to his jail break in late August.

The 34-year-old was on the run for two weeks before being recaptured nearly 20 miles away from the county prison.

Cavalcante is accused of burglarizing two homes, as well as stealing a firearm and a transit van.

At the time of the escape, he was serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Schuylkill Township in 2021. He is also accused of killing 20-year-old Valter Moriera Dos Reis in 2017 while living in his home country of Brazil before fleeing to the U.S. shortly after.

Cavalacante has since been transferred from SCI-Phoenix in Skippack Township to SCI Greene in Southwestern Pennsylvania to finish serving out his life sentence.

