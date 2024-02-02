WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in court to face escape crimes

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 2, 2024 3:13PM
Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County court to face escape crimes
Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is accused of burglarizing two homes, as well as stealing a firearm and a transit van, during his escape.
WPVI

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is set to appear in a Chester County courtroom Friday to face new charges related to his jail break in late August.

The 34-year-old was on the run for two weeks before being recaptured nearly 20 miles away from the county prison.

RELATED: Escaped Pa. prisoner had plans to carjack driver and head to Canada as manhunt intensified

Cavalcante is accused of burglarizing two homes, as well as stealing a firearm and a transit van.

At the time of the escape, he was serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Schuylkill Township in 2021. He is also accused of killing 20-year-old Valter Moriera Dos Reis in 2017 while living in his home country of Brazil before fleeing to the U.S. shortly after.

Cavalacante has since been transferred from SCI-Phoenix in Skippack Township to SCI Greene in Southwestern Pennsylvania to finish serving out his life sentence.

ALSO SEE: Chester County Prison to get major upgrades after inmate's escape, acting warden says

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW