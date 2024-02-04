Jahlier Curtis was last seen wearing an orange coat, white shirt, black hat, tan pants, and white and black Nike sneakers.

Man sought for failing to return to Delaware corrections center

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Department of Correction is searching for an offender who officials say walked away from the Plummer Community Corrections Center (PCCC) in Wilmington on Sunday.

Investigators say Jahlier Curtis, 21, failed to return to the facility from an approved pass.

The PCCC is a Level 4 facility, where authorities say they can manage offenders who are transitioning back into society.

Unlike Level 5 prisons, these facilities allow offenders to leave for work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Now, officials are asking for the public's help in locating Curtis.

His current offense includes violation of probation for carrying a concealed, deadly weapon.

Officials say Curtis is approximately 6'1" tall, weighing roughly 130 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his left forearm and neck.

Police say Curtis was last seen wearing an orange coat, white shirt, black hat, tan pants, and white and black Nike sneakers.

His last known address was in Wilmington.

Anyone with information on Curtis is asked to call 800-542-9524 or their local police department.