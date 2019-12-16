Moves in Medicine: Staying ahead of Thyroid disease and issues

Thyroid problems are among the most common medical concerns, especially for women.

And they can have a real effect on someone's quality of life.

In this week's Moves in Medicine, we look at why staying on top of thyroid issues is so important.

For Joanne Sanferraro, the first signs came at age 14.

"I was heavy all my life.

"I was heavy all my life but gaining even more weight, I felt that my hair was starting to go," Sanferraro says.

The diagnosis - an underactive thyroid, put Joanne on thyroid replacement medication ever since.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the front of the neck that helps regulate metabolism.

But Dr. Jonathan Anolik of Temple Health says hyperthyroidism - overactive and hypothyroidism underactive occur the most.

Women develop them about eight times as often as men.

Overactive glands cause weight loss, nervous feelings, rapid heartbeats or palpitations, and one to feel hot all the time.

An underactive one produces the opposite.

According to Dr. Anolik, other symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin, the hair can get a little bit dry and break.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moves in medicine temple
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash
AccuWeather: Light snow changes freezing rain, then all rain today
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park
La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm' in Philly
6 aides to Jeff Van Drew resign after discussion of party switch
Show More
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia
NJ weighs bill to let those without documents get licenses
Girl, 14, suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia
Bettors benefit from last-second touchdowns by Eagles, Falcons
More TOP STORIES News