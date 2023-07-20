What you need for the ultimate movie night

With all of the streaming services out there, movie nights come with endless possibilities. The best part is being able to make an event out of it with cozy outfits and lots of snacks. Below is a roundup of some must-have products for your next movie night.

1. Microwave Popcorn Popper - $12.99

The days of unpopped kernels and half-burnt popcorn are behind you. This popcorn maker is easier and more efficient, and no kernel gets left behind.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Popcorn Seasoning - $21.95

Give your popcorn an upgrade with various popcorn seasonings. Choose from salted butter, garlic parmesan, white cheddar, creamy chive, or fiery hot pepper.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Popcorn Containers - $10.95

Add a retro flare to movie night with these popcorn boxes. They're sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Women's Pajama Set - $32.99

Because movie nights are meant to be cozy, get yourself the perfect loungewear to snuggle up on the couch.

Image credit: Amazon

5.Fuzzy Slippers - $19.99

If you're committing to movie night, you're committing to a night in. Go ahead, get comfortable.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Throw Blanket - $13.99

Once you're on the couch, you're not getting off. This blanket is also great for hiding under if you're watching a horror flick.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Amazon Fire TV 50" - $279.99

What's a movie night without an epic TV? The Amazon Fire brings your movies to life with over a million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to your favorite streamers, like Disney+.

Image credit: Amazon

Walt Disney is the parent company of Disney+, Localish, and this station.