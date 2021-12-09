boxing

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh hopes to live up to his legacy in an upcoming match

"I fell in love with it, and I stuck with it when my grandfather gave me his blessing," said Nico Ali Walsh.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Nico Ali Walsh hopes to live up to his grandfather's legacy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He doesn't quite float like a butterfly or sting like a bee, at least, not yet.

"I'm a professional boxer with a 2-0 record, and I'm the grandson of Muhammad Ali," said Nico Ali Walsh.

Saturday night, Nico, an up-and-coming middleweight, will fight live on ESPN in hopes to make a name for himself, all while honoring the greatest to ever step into the ring, the man he calls Poppy.

"I fell in love with it at a very young age, before I even knew my grandfather was this larger-than-life hero," Nico said. "So I fell in love with it, and I stuck with it when my grandfather gave me his blessing."

What would Poppy say if he could see him fight at Madison Square Garden Saturday night?

"I think he would say something along the lines of, 'Just have fun,'" added Nico. "That's what he was all about. I want to see where boxing takes me. I know it took my grandfather to the moon and back, so if it can take me a quarter of that distance, then I'd be very happy."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfightentertainmentboxingespn
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOXING
Meet Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali
College student dies days after fraternity charity boxing match
From 'King Richard' to 'Ali': Will Smith's memorable performances i...
Pa. man turns garage into boxing gym to build confidence for kids
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News