Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh hopes to live up to his legacy in an upcoming match

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He doesn't quite float like a butterfly or sting like a bee, at least, not yet."I'm a professional boxer with a 2-0 record, and I'm the grandson of Muhammad Ali," said Nico Ali Walsh.Saturday night, Nico, an up-and-coming middleweight, will fight live on ESPN in hopes to make a name for himself, all while honoring the greatest to ever step into the ring, the man he calls Poppy."I fell in love with it at a very young age, before I even knew my grandfather was this larger-than-life hero," Nico said. "So I fell in love with it, and I stuck with it when my grandfather gave me his blessing."What would Poppy say if he could see him fight at Madison Square Garden Saturday night?"I think he would say something along the lines of, 'Just have fun,'" added Nico. "That's what he was all about. I want to see where boxing takes me. I know it took my grandfather to the moon and back, so if it can take me a quarter of that distance, then I'd be very happy."