PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A multi-vehicle crash shut down both the North and Southbound inner drives of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville for some time Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Mascher Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
One of the vehicles involved careened into the side of an auto body business.
A 30 year old was taken in serious condition to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. There is no word on any other injuries.
Police are not saying what caused the accident at this time.
