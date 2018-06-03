A multi-vehicle crash shut down both the North and Southbound inner drives of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville for some time Sunday afternoon.The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Mascher Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.One of the vehicles involved careened into the side of an auto body business.A 30 year old was taken in serious condition to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. There is no word on any other injuries.Police are not saying what caused the accident at this time.------