Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Roosevelt Boulevard

Crash shuts down inner drive of Boulevard: Annie McCormic reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A multi-vehicle crash shut down both the North and Southbound inner drives of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville for some time Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Mascher Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

One of the vehicles involved careened into the side of an auto body business.

A 30 year old was taken in serious condition to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. There is no word on any other injuries.

Police are not saying what caused the accident at this time.

