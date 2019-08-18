9 injured, including some children after tree falls at Bucks County swim club

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nine people were injured after a tree came crashing down at a swim club in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Dolphin Swim Club located on the 200 block of West Bristol Road in Feasterville.
Authorities say a tree crashed onto a tent pavilion injuring two adults and seven children.
Several victims were taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
