The Fancy Brigade Association announces Thanksgiving and New Year's performances.

South Philadelphia (WPVI) -- The Mummers Fancy Brigade Association announced that it will be performing once again in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Anthony Stagliano from the Mummers Fancy Brigade Association was joined by Jake Joyce from Live Hotel and Casino and John Morris from 6abc to announce the details and partnerships.

The Thanksgiving performance will made up of female members from all of the Fancy Brigades. It will be the second year in a row that the Fancy Brigade Association has performed as a single unit in the parade.

Thanksgiving is just the start for the association. On January 1st The Fancy Brigade Finale presented by Live Casino & Hotel will fill the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The day kicks off with a family performance at 11:00 a.m. on New Year's Day. The brigades will return to the floor later in the afternoon, beginning at 5:00 p.m. for the competitive performances. 12 brigades will be judged on choreography and costumes, with honors going to an overall winner and a top captain.

The competition will be streamed live on 6abc.com and all of 6abc's streaming platforms, with Action News anchor Alicia Vitarelli hosting.

The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is live on 6abc, 6abc.com, all of 6abc's streaming platforms beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ABCNews Live and Hulu beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.